Bulgaria: Over 25 kg of Cocaine Worth BGN 7.6 Million Found Near Varna

A little over 25 kg is the amount of cocaine found near Varna. Washed ashore on the beach in front of the Marina Hotel in the Slanchev Den complex, it was reported on 112 at 5 pm yesterday by construction workers, the Ministry of Interior’s regional directorate deputy head, Andrey Angelov, said at a briefing today, quoted by Focus Radio. According to acting Regional Prosecutor Radoslav Lazarov, the current value of the amount is nearly BGN 7.6 million. The 25 packages, wrapped in a bag hidden in a Brazilian life jacket, similarly to those found near Shabla, have a high concentration of between 70% and 90%. The connection with the other amounts of cocaine found on the Black Sea coast is yet to be investigated.

