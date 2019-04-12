Parliament Declared Veliko Tarnovo as the Spiritual Capital of Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 12, 2019, Friday // 13:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Parliament Declared Veliko Tarnovo as the Spiritual Capital of Bulgaria

The Parliament has declared Veliko Tarnovo a historical and spiritual capital of Bulgaria, Focus News Agency reports. The decision was supported by 99 MPs, without votes against or abstentions. The item was put on the agenda at the beginning of the session as suggested by Speaker of Parliament Tsveta Karayancheva. The draft was tabled by MPs from the parliamentary groups of GERB, United Patriots and MRF on April 4, 2019. The proposal was made by an Initiative Committee representing the Veliko Tarnovo community and was supported by a decision of the Municipal Council of March 28, 2019. The proposal was motivated by the key role of the city not only for Bulgarian and European history, but for Bulgarian identity, as well. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria