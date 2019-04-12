The Population of Bulgaria is Declining and Aging

Under 7 million people is now the population of Bulgaria. This was made clear by the words of the National Statistical Institute (NSI) management, who today presented the demographic picture in the country up to December 31, 2018. According to the data at that date, the Bulgarians were 7 000 039 people, but the lasting trends show that to date we are certainly below that figure.

"What we expected was that the country's population continues to decline and continues to age, and the imbalance in the territorial distribution of the population continues to grow." Almost 3/4 or 73.7% live in cities, with the largest negative growth in the Northwest region - minus 13,600 people, "said the director of the Institute of Statistics, Sergei Florarski.

"The absolute number of live births and the coefficient of total birth rate is decreasing, but the number of dead people is reduced by 1265. It is a good fact that child mortality is decreasing, reaching its lowest level in Bulgaria ever," he said.



The number of civil marriages, but also the number of divorces, is increasing.

"The average life expectancy of the population remains unchanged, and we expect it to grow," Florinski said.

The National Statistical Institute continues with the preparations for the national census to be held in 2021. The other week must be appointed the committee that will organize and direct it.