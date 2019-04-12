Bulgarian Bilyana Dudova Became European Wrestling Champion in Bucharest

Bilyana Dudova brought European title to Bulgaria at the European Wrestling Championship in Bucharest. For her, this is the third consecutive triumph of a European championship, reports gong.bg
 
After winning the title in the lower category in 2018, this time Dudova was No. 1 on the Old Continent and up to 59 pounds. In the semifinals, she beat 2:0 European champion Elif Yassilimark, and in the battle for the title also won against the Russian Svetlana Lipatova after 3 0.

Lipatova lost a passivity point in the middle of the first part, which ended with a score of 1:0 in favor of Dudova. And in the second three minutes the struggle between the two continued to be mostly hand in hand, which was mainly caused by Lipatova's passivity. However, she did not withstand the excellent attacks of Dudova and 1:30 minutes before the end the Bulgarian woman received two more points which almost guaranteed her gold medal.
 
The final minute passed with Dudova dominating the mat and she won with a final score of 3:0. The coach of Lipatova and the Russian national team for women is Bulgarian Simeon Shterev.
 
This is the third medal for Bulgaria in the ladies, after Evelina Nikolova and Miglena Selishka stayed with silver.

