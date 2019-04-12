Food Quality Inspections Throughout Bulgaria before Easter

Mass checks are being carried out all over the country on the quality of food for the Easter table, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said.



Enhanced inspections will begin on April 15 and continue until May 6 - St. George's Day.



Mainly the production and marketing of lamb, pork, eggs, including painted eggs, fresh vegetables, etc., as well as egg dyes, will be checked.

Inspectors will monitor the proper storage of goods, the presence of markings and proper labeling.



This year new requirements are introduced for the sale of lamb. What comes from Bulgaria will be marked in blue, for meat originating from other than Bulgarian - the mark will be in red.

The production sites will check the origin, the terms and conditions of storage of the used raw materials and foodstuffs, the availability of technological documentation for the produced foods and the accompanying documents.



Extensive checks are also planned on the markets for live animals. They will monitor the identification of live animals, including passports, veterinary medical certificates for movement and their coverage in the Integrated Information System of the Bulgarian Veterinary Service - VET.