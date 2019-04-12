Oil Slicks Found on Beaches on the Bulgarian North Coast

The Black Sea Basin Directorate, the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water and the Regional Laboratory of the Executive Environment Agency have responded to a report of beach pollution in Albena resort, said the press office of the Basin Directorate. A section of approximately 2 km up to the mouth of the Kranevska river has been inspected. Oil slicks were found on the beach. The seawater along the entire beach was of natural colour, there was no opalescence on the surface and no pollution. The findings were reported to the District Administration – Dobrich and the Maritime Administration Executive Agency – Varna. On 10 and 11 April, beaches along the northern Black Sea coastline were inspected following similar reports. Four or five tarballs about 1-5 cm in size, with specific consistency and petroleum odour were found on the central beach in Dobrudzha campsite in Shabla. The source of pollution was not identified during the inspection.

No oil pollution was found in the seawater and the beach strip in Sunny Day in St. St. Konstantin and Elena resort and in Zelenika in Kavarna. The samples of seawater taken from the inspected beaches will be tested by physical and chemical indicators.