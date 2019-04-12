Bulgarian Border police: Heavy Truck Traffic at Ruse and Vidin
There is heavy truck traffic early this morning on the checkpoints of Danube Bridge Ruse and Danube Bridge Vidin, at exit from Bulgaria, Border Police said. Traffic on all other border checkpoints in the country is normal. Traffic data was reported as of 6 am.
