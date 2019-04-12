Nine Detained after Protest in Gabrovo, Police Officer was Slightly Injured

After two people of Roma descent beat a shopkeeper on April 7, yesterday a second protest was held in Gabrovo

Nine people were detained in Gabrovo late yesterday, while one police officer suffered a slight injury, National Police General Directorate head Hristo Terziyski said at a briefing in Gabrovo, Focus News Agency reports. The protest, which drew 800-900 people, was followed by processions in the city centre where the police detained four young people throwing stones and firecrackers, and three of them will face pre-trial proceedings. Another person was detained without identity papers, and four others – in connection with a fire on the top of an uninhabited building. This case will be investigated, Terziyski said.

Furthermore, a police officer suffered a slight injury and received medical care. Two other people went to the emergency medical centre but have not complained to the police thus far.

Gabrovo Mayor Tanya Hristova said mass inspections into one’s place of residence would continue indefinitely. She called on political parties to avoid stirring up ethnic tensions.

