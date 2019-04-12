Around 10% of Sofia Citizens do not Use Cars in Days with High Levels of Air Pollution

Some 10% of Sofia citizens do not use their cars in days with high levels of fine particulate matter, Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova said during the official opening of the second edition of the European Air Quality Conference - SOFAIR, Focus News Agency reports.

"To us, clean ambient air is a key priority on which we work together with the Municipal Council and all institutions,” Fandakova said. Air quality, which years ago was a topic of expert and international debates, in recent years has become a subject of people’s everyday conversations and part of the decisions that we make at the city level, she said.

In her words, recent surveys show that clean air is an important issue for citizens. "70% of people think the problem could be solved with their personal involvement – I am very happy about it and it is a chance for me to have so many supporters. In a year, 10% of Sofia citizens now do not use their cars in days when we announce high levels of fine particulate matter. Another 20% declare willingness to do so, if they do not have an urgent matter to attend to. This is a great potential for collaboration and it is up to us to attract more people to the small but everyday steps to overcome pollution,” Fandakova said.