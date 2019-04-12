Around 10% of Sofia Citizens do not Use Cars in Days with High Levels of Air Pollution

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 12, 2019, Friday // 10:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Around 10% of Sofia Citizens do not Use Cars in Days with High Levels of Air Pollution

Some 10% of Sofia citizens do not use their cars in days with high levels of fine particulate matter, Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova said during the official opening of the second edition of the European Air Quality Conference - SOFAIR, Focus News Agency reports.
"To us, clean ambient air is a key priority on which we work together with the Municipal Council and all institutions,” Fandakova said. Air quality, which years ago was a topic of expert and international debates, in recent years has become a subject of people’s everyday conversations and part of the decisions that we make at the city level, she said.
In her words, recent surveys show that clean air is an important issue for citizens. "70% of people think the problem could be solved with their personal involvement – I am very happy about it and it is a chance for me to have so many supporters. In a year, 10% of Sofia citizens now do not use their cars in days when we announce high levels of fine particulate matter. Another 20% declare willingness to do so, if they do not have an urgent matter to attend to. This is a great potential for collaboration and it is up to us to attract more people to the small but everyday steps to overcome pollution,” Fandakova said.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria