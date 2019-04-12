Cloudy Day with Rain in Many Places, Highs between 14-19°C
Today will be a mostly cloudy day and it will rain in many places. In the afternoon, the rainfall will be intense for some time, heavy in places in the north of the country. Light to moderate wind will blow from northeast, in the southern regions – from southeast. Day temperatures will reach highs between 14°C and 19°C. This is what meteorologist Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology reported to Focus News Agency.
