People in Gabrovo Are Protesting Against the Violence in the City

A protest against violence is taking place in Gabrovo tonight. It is provoked by the beating of a salesman by a group of roma people.

The tensions were last night when protesters tried to fight with the attackers. The actions of the police and the local authorities, which tried to calm the protestors, were supported by the Vice Premier Tomislav Donchev, who arrived this morning in Gabrovo.

In Sofia, Deputy Prime Minister Krassimir Karakachanov held an extraordinary meeting with the MoI leadership.

The attackers were brought to court. The question is: Is that enough to calm the tensions?

So far, the atmosphere in the city is relaxed, there is no escalations. But people are demanding the toughest penalties against the three men who attacked a salesman.