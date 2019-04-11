Bulgarian Head of State: Do Not Hesitate to be More Aggressive to Invest in Bulgaria

,,Do not hesitate to be more aggressive to invest in Bulgaria'', President Rumen Radev said to the representatives of Qatar at the Doha-Qatar-Bulgarian Business Forum.



He noted the intense political dialogue between Bulgaria and the State of Qatar.



,,Our mission is to turn political cooperation into business cooperation with visible results'', Radev pointed out.



,,The Bulgarian business is very flexible and innovative'', the president stressed. He also noted that Bulgaria is the IT capital of Eastern Europe and added that in our country the start-ups are increasing.

,,Bulgaria is a country with huge potential in education, science and innovation'', the head of state said.



,,I am sure that if we join our efforts, we can achieve enormous results'', Rumen Radev said.



,,Once again, I would like to encourage you to think about business innovations because Bulgaria is a place that develops innovations for business'', the head of state also said.



President Radev is on an official visit to the State of Qatar.Its delegation includes representatives of the executive, higher education institutions and representatives of dozens of Bulgarian companies from the defense industry, innovation, construction, biotechnology, agriculture and food production.



Today, the head of state met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, as well as with the Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the State of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani.



The Bulgarian president also took note of the activities of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Social Development.



He also visited the Qatari National Museum in Doha, which was designed by the French architect Jean Nouvel and was recently opened. The building has the shape of a sandy rose and covers an area of ​​52,000 square meters.







