Bulgarian PM Spoke on the Phone With the Prime Minister of Israel

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov spoke on the phone with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries, which has been extremely active in recent years. This was announced by the press service of the Council of Ministers.



Prime Minister Borissov congratulated his Israeli counterpart on the election victory and said that the credibility and good partnership between Bulgaria and the State of Israel will continue to develop.

Borissov has invited him to visit Bulgaria, and Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that when he form a cabinet, he will respond to the invitation.



Borisov and Netanyahu also discussed the Eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline, which will deliver gas from the State of Israel to Europe and will pass through Cyprus, Greece and Italy.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov noted that the main priority for Bulgaria is to guarantee the security of the country's energy supplies and the diversification of the sources.

He pointed out that through the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector our country can receive supplies from East Med.