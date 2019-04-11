Bulgarian PM Spoke on the Phone With the Prime Minister of Israel
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov spoke on the phone with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.
The two discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries, which has been extremely active in recent years. This was announced by the press service of the Council of Ministers.
Prime Minister Borissov congratulated his Israeli counterpart on the election victory and said that the credibility and good partnership between Bulgaria and the State of Israel will continue to develop.
Borissov has invited him to visit Bulgaria, and Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that when he form a cabinet, he will respond to the invitation.
Borisov and Netanyahu also discussed the Eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline, which will deliver gas from the State of Israel to Europe and will pass through Cyprus, Greece and Italy.
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov noted that the main priority for Bulgaria is to guarantee the security of the country's energy supplies and the diversification of the sources.
He pointed out that through the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector our country can receive supplies from East Med.
- » China With Great Interest in the Construction of the Belene NPP
- » Bulgarian Head of State: Do Not Hesitate to be More Aggressive to Invest in Bulgaria
- » The Construction of a Children's Training Center in Sofia Was Discussed by President Rumen Radev and the Emir of Qatar Shaykh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
- » Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia Signed an Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Environmental And Water Protection
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister on NATO: Nothing can Destroy an Alliance that is Based on Values
- » Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Arrived on an Official Visit to Qatar