The Construction of a Children's Training Center in Sofia Was Discussed by President Rumen Radev and the Emir of Qatar Shaykh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

The construction of a children's training center in Sofia was discussed by President Rumen Radev and the Emir of the State of Qatar Shaykh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at a meeting today in Doha, where the Bulgarian head of state is on an official visit.



,,Emir stands firm behind this idea and I hope that we will make an important step because the Bulgarian children deserve it,, the president said to journalists after the meeting.

,,We are responsible today for the future of our children, so that in Bulgaria we develop innovations and high technologies and we attract brains'', said Rumen Radev.



He specified that for now there is an agreement with the Emir Qatar to take over the financing of the construction and equipment of such a center.



Radev reminded that the construction of the center was an initiative on which the presidential institution has been working for more than a year. He said he had seen such centers in both Armenia and France, and believes that such a center can be built in Bulgaria with a huge social effect, but at a much higher and more promising level.



The President explained that the first element of this center is the opportunity for every Bulgarian to bring his child absolutely free and to be able to study perspective disciplines related to computers and high technology with teachers that he can not find in school.

The second element, which we Bulgarians can bring to such a center and we have to do it, is to become our home for our Olympians, "Radev said. In his words, it impressed the Emir of Qatar because Bulgaria is in the top 5 of all the world Olympiads in mathematics, physics, chemistry, linguistics, IT.

The president informed that he had proposed another project to the attention of the Emir. Radev explained that the project was the result of his visit last year at the University of Plovdiv when he saw the huge potential of the higher school and offered them to make a project to deploy a scientific infrastructure at the university itself. The project, which they drafted, is on a world level, Radev noted.



He explained that the project is a bio-tech park in Plovdiv, where leading technologies in the fields of medicine, pharmacy, cosmetics, food processing, as well as the development of sustainable agriculture in areas with extreme climates can be developed.



Plovdiv University is developing enzymes that are promising, on the basis of our unique flora, the president has given an example and noted that in Qatar they are highly interested in investing in this center for modern biotechnology.



The delegation headed by the head of state is also the rector and team from the University of Plovdiv who developed the project and they are already conducting the relevant talks. Talks also lead my team to build the Children's Center, the president said.



,,I reminded the Emir and some forgotten infrastructure projects in Bulgaria'', Radev commented.

According to him, given the increased transport flow through Bulgaria, there is again interest in reviving Qatari investments in the north-south corridors, the Ruse-Svilengrad highway, the tunnel under Shipka.

,,You know that despite high-level political meetings so far, we have no success in attracting Qatari investments in Bulgaria, so I expect, as a result of our conversation, that the Qatari party should seek the Bulgarian government for these projects', the president said.