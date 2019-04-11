Housing Prices in Bulgaria have been Rising at the Slowest Pace in Three Years

Business » PROPERTIES | April 11, 2019, Thursday // 15:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Housing Prices in Bulgaria have been Rising at the Slowest Pace in Three Years

In the last three months of 2018 house prices in Bulgaria rose by 5.5 percent on an annual basis, according to European Statistical Office data published today. This is the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2016 when the reported growth was 4.6 percent.

Compared to the previous three months, the increase was 0.9 percent. In the third quarter of last year had grown by 0.8 percent. This is the third consecutive quarter in which growth pace slow down.

In the European Union and the euro area, the increase was 4.2 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the same period of the previous year. On a quarterly basis, the increase was 0.7% in the euro area and 0.6% in the EU.

The strongest growth was reported in Slovenia (18.2%), Latvia (11.8%) and the Czech Republic (9.9%). Prices fall in Italy (-0.6%), which fell into recession.

Compared to the previous quarter, growth rates were highest in Slovenia (6.5%), Latvia (4.3%), Malta (3.8%), Denmark (-1.7%), Belgium (0.5%), Great Britain (-0.4%), Sweden (-0.2%), Italy (-0.2%) and France (-0.2%).

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria