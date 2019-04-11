Housing Prices in Bulgaria have been Rising at the Slowest Pace in Three Years

In the last three months of 2018 house prices in Bulgaria rose by 5.5 percent on an annual basis, according to European Statistical Office data published today. This is the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2016 when the reported growth was 4.6 percent.

Compared to the previous three months, the increase was 0.9 percent. In the third quarter of last year had grown by 0.8 percent. This is the third consecutive quarter in which growth pace slow down.

In the European Union and the euro area, the increase was 4.2 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the same period of the previous year. On a quarterly basis, the increase was 0.7% in the euro area and 0.6% in the EU.

The strongest growth was reported in Slovenia (18.2%), Latvia (11.8%) and the Czech Republic (9.9%). Prices fall in Italy (-0.6%), which fell into recession.

Compared to the previous quarter, growth rates were highest in Slovenia (6.5%), Latvia (4.3%), Malta (3.8%), Denmark (-1.7%), Belgium (0.5%), Great Britain (-0.4%), Sweden (-0.2%), Italy (-0.2%) and France (-0.2%).