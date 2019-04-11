Wounded Deer Found and Rescued in the Area "Vitosha"
Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 11, 2019, Thursday // 15:28| Views: | Comments: 0
A team of the Emergency Directorate of Sofia Municipality saved a wounded deer found in the Vitosha region. This was announced by the mayor Yordanka Fandakova in her Facebook profile.
The deer will be transferred to the Wildlife Rescue Center.
