Wounded Deer Found and Rescued in the Area "Vitosha"

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 11, 2019, Thursday // 15:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Wounded Deer Found and Rescued in the Area "Vitosha"

A team of the Emergency Directorate of Sofia Municipality saved a wounded deer found in the Vitosha region. This was announced by the mayor Yordanka Fandakova in her Facebook profile.

The deer will be transferred to the Wildlife Rescue Center.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria