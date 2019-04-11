The Financial Times opened an office in Sofia. It is expected by the end of the year to hire 130 employees, who will be responsible for engineering, development, design and economic analysis, announced Sofia Municipality.

"The choice of Sofia from one of the most prestigious business media in the world means great trust and opportunities," Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia, said at the opening.

The event was attended by Kate O'Riordan, chief product and information director at FT, who spoke about the choice of Sofia:

"We looked at various possible locations for this office - in Asia, Europe and the UK before we stopped for Bulgaria. The long reputation of Sofia as a technology center, along with the development of the data industries, artificial intelligence, the renaissance as the capital of technology in the Balkans Sofia - all make your city an irresistible destination for such an investment. Our teams in Sofia are the engine in the main areas. We continue to invest in Sofia - we intend to expand our business here by creating a new team that will work for FT's specialized editions. We hoped the city would provide us with talented people who would help us transform FT. Reality exceeded our expectations. Your dedication and energy are extremely exciting and I am happy to see what else we can achieve together.''

As a media, we are digital oriented. Over ¾ of our readers are subscribers to our digital platform, and Sofia will play a central role in achieving growth in this direction, " said Kate O'Riordan.

Educational initiatives are also part of the editorial policy of the world.

"FT has educational initiatives for high school students to provide free access to the publication. This is how we raise the next generation of FT employees and readers. In addition, we find other ways to contribute to education by working with schools, clubs, universities, organizing events with students'', she added.

Sofia also received the Business City Award in the national rating of Darik Radio.

"This award is for the people of Sofia, the talented, enterprising and educated young people, because thanks to them, the big companies come here. At the meeting of the Council of Ministers, an agreement was also approved between Bulgaria and the World Bank, which also opened its office in Sofia. This is an opportunity and a perspective for the young, educated people of our city'', said Mayor Fandakova.

The priority of Sofia Municipality is to attract investment in public infrastructure and education.

According to the latest FDi Intelligence survey, Sofia is among the most attractive locations for international investment in the next two years.

Sofia ranks 28th out of a total of 283 European regions included in the index for jobs requiring intellectual activity. In 2018, Sofia took the 18th place out of 400 world-wide regions with a high command of English, which is also important for attracting international companies to the capital.