Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia Signed an Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Environmental And Water Protection

Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov and Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning of the Republic of Northern Macedonia Sadullah Duraki signed a Cooperation Agreement in the field of environment and waters. This was announced by the BTA.



Dimov reminded that even during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the accession of the Western Balkans was mentioned as a priority of our foreign policy.



,,Bulgaria has given its full support to the start of negotiations between the Republic of Northern Macedonia and the EU and we hope that they will start in June this year. The Republic of Northern Macedonia will go on a road that Bulgaria has already traveled in the period 1997-2007. We gained a lot of experience in key areas related to the environment and the agreement signed today is towards sharing our experiences - negative and positive, in these 10 years, "said Minister Neno Dimov.

He said the goal is to help North Macedonia to avoid all mistakes Bulgaria has made, while at the same time drawing the positives we have succeeded in achieving.

"Ultimately, EU membership is not an end in itself. The goal is for citizens of both countries to live better. The environment is a key element in each person's quality of life'', he added.



Minister Sadullah Duraki expressed gratitude for the help he received. He stressed that Bulgaria and northern Macedonia are friendly states.

"I am sure we will have the support of the Republic of Bulgaria and will take advantage of your experience," said Minister Duraki.



The next steps in the cooperation between the two countries will be at expert level to prepare Northern Macedonia for the start of its EU accession talks.