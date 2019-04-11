Bulgarian Posts Continues to Accept Shipments to the UK
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Regardless of the situation with Brexit, Bulgarian Posts EAD continues to accept shipments to the UK, informed the company and added that they maintain permanent contact with the Universal Postal Union and are ready to respond to a change in the situation.
Earlier, it became clear that the leaders of the 27 remaining EU members and British Prime Minister Theresa May agreed to extend the deadline for Britain to leave the bloc by October 31st.
- » Strong Growth of Registered Electric Cars and Hybrids in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic at Rousse Checkpoint
- » The Bulgarian-Macedonian Committee on History is sitting in Boyana
- » Bulgarian Government Approves Additional BGN 50 mln For Hospitals
- » Future EU Funds Will be Spend For the Specific Needs of the Regions in Bulgaria
- » Mobile Operator Vivacom are Expecting 5G Auctions in Bulgaria Next Year