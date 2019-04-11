Bulgarian Posts Continues to Accept Shipments to the UK

Regardless of the situation with Brexit, Bulgarian Posts EAD continues to accept shipments to the UK, informed the company and added that they maintain permanent contact with the Universal Postal Union and are ready to respond to a change in the situation.

Earlier, it became clear that the leaders of the 27 remaining EU members and British Prime Minister Theresa May agreed to extend the deadline for Britain to leave the bloc by October 31st.

