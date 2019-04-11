Julian Assange was Arrested at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London (Video)

WikiLeaks creator was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, police said. 47-year-old Julian Assange has been detained by London City Police officers at the Ecuadorian Embassy on an order issued by the Westminster Magistrates Court on June 29, 2012 for failing to appear in court.

As the president of Ecuador has said, the country has decided to refuse refugee status. In the last few years, the WikiLeaks founder lived in the embassy of this state.

Assange gained prominence after a number of publications, including the US military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the conditions of detention at the Guantánamo camp.

In 2010, the WikiLeaks founder, when the US authorities were interested in him, went to Sweden where he intended to get protection. He was subsequently charged with sexual crimes, the responsibility of which Assange denies.

The Swedish court included him in an international list, then detained in London but released on bail. From 2012 Assange is hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in the British capital.

The WikiLeaks portal on April 5, quoting a high-ranking source in Ecuador, said that in the next "hours or days" Assange would be expelled from the embassy. A corrupt scandal with offshore documents related to the Ecuadorian president, Lenin Moreno, may be used as a pretext, the site said.