The Bulgarian Government Aircraft Got a Flat Tire on Landing in Brussels
This was announced by the prime minister himself before journalists before the start of the European Council meeting, which will address Britain's request for a delay of Brexit.
The Falcon government aircraft, which Prime Minister Boyko Borissov uses, has arrived in Brussels and got a flat tire on landing.
"We have very good pilots, it has saved us, indeed we have unique pilots," added Borisov.
