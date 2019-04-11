The Bulgarian Government Aircraft Got a Flat Tire on Landing in Brussels

The Falcon government aircraft, which Prime Minister Boyko Borissov uses, has arrived in Brussels and got a flat tire on landing.

This was announced by the prime minister himself before journalists before the start of the European Council meeting, which will address Britain's request for a delay of Brexit.
 
"We have very good pilots, it has saved us, indeed we have unique pilots," added Borisov.

