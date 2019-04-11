BSMEPA will Support the Activation of Bulgarian-American Business Relations

Dr. Boyko Takov, Executive Director of BSMEPA, held a working meeting with representatives of the trade section of the US Embassy in Bulgaria

An invitation was addressed to BSMEPA to organize Bulgarian companies for participation in the Select USA Summit 2019, which is going to be held in Washington, DC from 10 to 12 June 2019.

SelectUSA Investment Summit is the most iconic event dedicated to the promotion of foreign direct investments in the United States. This event will provide an unparalleled opportunity to bring together companies and economic development organizations from all over the world, who are working to facilitate business investment in the United States of America. With the participation of senior civil servants, businesspersons from C-Suite and other leaders, each meeting focuses on a timely theme related to the US investment environment, industry trends and new opportunities.

Mr. Takov promised that BSMEPA will distribute information on the forthcoming event and will consider the possibility of organizing a business delegation with interested Bulgarian companies to participate in the event.

Considering the interest of Bulgarian companies in different sectors, mainly ICT, logistics, bio products, furniture and more to the US market, it was agreed jointly with the commercial section and BSMEPA to look at the upcoming events in the second half of 2019 and 2020 from the calendar of the US Embassy. BSMEPA committed to consider the possibilities of providing financial support for organizing the participation of Bulgarian companies in specific events or for organizing national stands at appropriate international exhibitions in the USA.