Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Arrived on an Official Visit to Qatar

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrived on an official visit to the State of Qatar at the invitation of H.M. the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Among the themes of the Doha talks are joint projects in high-tech sectors, deepening the partnership between Bulgaria and Qatar in the fields of energy, innovation, infrastructure, agriculture, increasing investment in Bulgarian industrial zones.



The diplomatic relations between the Republic of Bulgaria and the State of Qatar were established in 1990. Last year the Qatar Emir was on its first state visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of President Rumen Radev.

Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, who is the father of the present emirate of the State of Qatar and relinquishes him the throne in 2013, visited Bulgaria on 14-15 April 2009. On 25 April 2009 sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Tani visits Sofia again for participation in the international energy forum at a high level.



Qatar is interested in cooperation with Bulgaria primarily in the economic sphere and cooperation in the field of infrastructure, investment in real estate and cooperation in health and education.



President Rumen Radev will be welcomed in Doha with an official ceremony by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. There is a "four-eye" meeting as talks between the two official delegations. President Radev will open a Qatar-Bulgarian business forum. Qatar is interested in cooperation with Bulgaria primarily in the economic sphere and cooperation in the field of infrastructure, investment in real estate and cooperation in health and education.

The Bulgarian president will meet with representatives of Bulgarian citizens who work and reside in the state of Qatar, which is about 400 people. Most of them are highly qualified specialists working in sectors such as construction and design, air transport, tourism, sports, education, healthcare, research, etc.

The Bulgarian pilots and specialists in Qatar Airways are among the most experienced; Bulgarian coaches, athletes and professionally trained physiotherapists work in various federations and prestigious sports institutions; the Bulgarian presence in the scientific and educational units of the Qatar Foundation has a long history, in a number of Qatar state institutions, medical centers, architectural-construction companies, commercial companies.



During his visit, the head of state will meet with Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani. He will become acquainted with the activities of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Public Development. In Doha, the head of state will also visit the headquarters of the Forum of Exporters of Gas.



The delegation led by the President in the Lebanese Republic and the State of Qatar includes representatives of the executive, higher education institutions and representatives of dozens of Bulgarian companies from the defense industry, innovation, construction, biotechnology, agriculture and food production.