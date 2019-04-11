Strong Growth of Registered Electric Cars and Hybrids in Bulgaria

At present, electric and hybrid vehicles registered in Bulgaria are 7246, with data showing that between September 2018 and January 2019, these cars registered a strong growth of 34 percent.

This was stated by Deputy Minister Lachezar Borisov at the Annual Awards of the Industrial Cluster "Electromobiles" Kubratov Sword for contribution to the development of electric mobility in 2018, which are held for the eighth consecutive year.

The total number of registered green vehicles is 741 and the number of hybrids is 5753, which is more than 600% over the past 5 years, according to data provided by the deputy minister.

Borisov declared to the participants in the forum that one of the main priorities of the Ministry of Economy is related to the Innovation Strategy for Smart Specialization in which the electric mobility occupies an important place in one of the four priority areas for development of our country's economy.

The Economic Deputy Minister awarded the award to the category "Bulgarian Product" of the company "Blue Car International" for the development and official presentation in 2018 of the first Bulgarian electric car SIN S1.

"I wish SIN CARS INDUSTRY success in the implementation of the new project for a multifunctional and compact urban electric car" L City ", which we expect soon," Borisov said.

A number of awards have been given in the various categories for the creation of specialties in the field of electromobility, for various developments and for the introduction of electromobiles and the construction of charging stations.