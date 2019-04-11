Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic at Rousse Checkpoint
As of 6 am, there is heavy truck traffic from Bulgaria on the Danube Bridge border checkpoint, Rousse, Border Police said. On the borders with Serbia, Greece, Turkey and North Macedonia, there is normal traffic on all crossings.
