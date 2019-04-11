170 kg of Cocaine Seized in the Black Sea by the Bulgarian and Romanian Authorities

Bulgaria: 170 kg of Cocaine Seized in the Black Sea by the Bulgarian and Romanian Authorities

In the Black Sea we have found five consignments of cocaine wrapped in waterproof material and a lifejacket to stay afloat, Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov said at the beginning of today’s government meeting, Focus News Agency reports. “So far we have seized about 170 kg of high-quality cocaine. We have been working on the case since April 5 together with the Romanian authorities, as a large amount was also seized on their territory. As a result of the information and joint work, we have increased surveillance in the area of Shabla – in the Black Sea,” the minister said. He specified that the consignments had been found by border patrols and that it might be a scheme for delivery on the high seas.

