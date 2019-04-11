In February 2019, the Registered Unemployment Rate in Bulgaria Reached 6.2%

Business » FINANCE | April 11, 2019, Thursday // 09:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: In February 2019, the Registered Unemployment Rate in Bulgaria Reached 6.2%

In February 2019, the registered unemployment rate reached 6.2%, which was a decrease of 0.8%, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said at the beginning of today’s government meeting, Focus News Agency reports.
In March, the business climate indicator was up 0.3 point, driven by better expectations of retailers in construction and services, the finance minister reported. The consumer confidence indicator also improved in March, he said. “The assessment of households' current financial situation as well as the future economic situation also improved, which is good news. Industrial production and turnover show positive developments since the beginning of 2019, with the latest data for February showing 6.6% growth in industrial production and 6.9% of turnover of industrial enterprises compared to 2018,” Goranov said, adding that the more favourable dynamics was a result of export sales, which increased by over 10%, supported by the production of chemical products and electrical equipment.
"Construction growth also accelerated by 9.2% in February, although building construction retained its leading role. Civil construction also registered growth,” Minister Goranov explained.
He further said there was also a positive trend in the labour market, "In February, the registered unemployment rate reached 6.2%, down 0.8% compared to the same month of 2018." 
In January, the growth in exports of goods grew 8.4% compared to January 2018, mainly to EU countries but also to third countries, Goranov said.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria