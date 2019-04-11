Cloudy Skies with Rain Showers and Thunder in Some Places in Bulgaria
Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 11, 2019, Thursday // 09:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Considerable cloud is expected for the most part today, heavy in the afternoon. Brief rainfall in many places, in some areas in the east of Bulgaria and the Rhodopes – with thunder. It will be almost quiet with temperature highs of between 13°C and 18°C. This is the weather forecast for today as reported by meteorologist Boryana Markova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, to Focus News Agency.
- » Mostly Cloudy Today, Heavy Rain in Southern and Eastern Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Environment Minister: Proposed Changes to Biodiversity Law Concern Natura 2000 Network
- » Code Yellow Warning for Heavy Rain in Place for 16 Regions in Bulgaria
- » Climate Change Seriously Threatens Dolphins
- » Increasing Clouds, Rain to Encompass Entire Bulgaria by Evening
- » Worsening Weather Conditions in the New Week - How Long will it Last?