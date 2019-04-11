Cloudy Skies with Rain Showers and Thunder in Some Places in Bulgaria

Cloudy Skies with Rain Showers and Thunder in Some Places in Bulgaria

Considerable cloud is expected for the most part today, heavy in the afternoon. Brief rainfall in many places, in some areas in the east of Bulgaria and the Rhodopes – with thunder. It will be almost quiet with temperature highs of between 13°C and 18°C. This is the weather forecast for today as reported by meteorologist Boryana Markova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, to Focus News Agency.

