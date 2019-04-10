Bulgarian Government Approves Additional BGN 50 mln For Hospitals

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 10, 2019, Wednesday // 19:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Government Approves Additional BGN 50 mln For Hospitals pixabay.com

The government approved an additional BGN 50 million to subsidize hospitals, which will make it possible for nurses to receive BGN 950 starting salary.

There will also be an increase for other healthcare professionals.

Money is disbursed from the health ministry's budget, and according to the prime minister becomes possible after an analysis of the country's current economic situation.

Due to the good financial results in the country, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has suggested that the health ministry budget spendings to be increased

Novinite.com recalls that in February, the government allocated an extra BGN 30 million for district and municipal hospitals. According to the health minister, most of them should be used to increase staff salaries.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: doctors, salaries, health, Boyko Borissov, Health Ministry, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria