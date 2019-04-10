Bulgarian Government Approves Additional BGN 50 mln For Hospitals

The government approved an additional BGN 50 million to subsidize hospitals, which will make it possible for nurses to receive BGN 950 starting salary.

There will also be an increase for other healthcare professionals.

Money is disbursed from the health ministry's budget, and according to the prime minister becomes possible after an analysis of the country's current economic situation.

Due to the good financial results in the country, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has suggested that the health ministry budget spendings to be increased

Novinite.com recalls that in February, the government allocated an extra BGN 30 million for district and municipal hospitals. According to the health minister, most of them should be used to increase staff salaries.