Bulgaria Grants EUR 200,000 to Reduce Migratory Flows to Europe
Bulgaria grants € 200,000 in humanitarian aid to reduce migratory flows to Europe. This is envisaged in the draft agreement between the country and the European Investment Bank approved by the Council of Ministers.
Bulgaria is thus part of the Economic Sustainability Initiative, which provides support also for funding projects in the Western Balkan countries to overcome the causes of increased migration to Europe.
The funds will be provided from the MFA budget, dedicated to official development aid and humanitarian aid.
The agreement follows the priorities set in the Medium-term Development and Humanitarian Aid Program for the period 2016-2019, adopted by the Council of Ministers.
Bulgaria's involvement in the initiative is a solidarity contribution to tackling the most serious challenges related to development, humanitarian and migration processes arising in the neighbourhood of the European Union.
