Bulgaria: Future EU Funds Will be Spend For the Specific Needs of the Regions in Bulgaria

,,The next operational program for regional development and cross-border programs 2021-2027 will be focused on investments in the territory and its specific needs'', Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Denitsa Nikolova said at the opening of an international conference" Danube: innovations'', the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works announced, quoted by Econ.bg

The event is organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry - Vratsa, under the project" Eco-innovative Danube Region " from the Danube Transnational Cooperation Program 2014-2020.

According to Nikolova, "the European Commission's new Cohesion Policy proposal opens new perspectives for changing the investment approach in the regions and implementing specific integrated measures, including promoting partnerships between municipalities, provinces and regions according to the needs of the territory."

She emphasized that there would be more strategic orientation and concentrated efforts on resources and addressing specific issues in certain areas.

The local authorities, whose main task will be the active involvement of local communities, business and academic circles, will have a leading role in regional development.

