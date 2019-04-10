About 3% Will Be the Increase in Electricity in Bulgaria From July

,,The increase in electricity in July will be within the annual inflation rate, which is within 3 or slightly over 3 percent'', the Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) Ivan Ivanov told journalists after a discussion about the electricity theft, reported BTA. 

"The increase in electricity will be far from what electricity companies want," Ivanov said.

The chairman of the KEVR pointed out that, as in previous years, the demands of the electricity distribution companies will not be satisfied.

In the same way, the KEVR will not respect the demand of the National Electric Company, which has requested an increase of nearly 20 percent of the household electricity.

Ivanov specified that he did not divide the energy companies into state or private ones.

