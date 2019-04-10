Nearly 100,000 Computers Spreading Child Pornography Were Found in Russia

They are established by the US non-governmental organization "Coalition for the Rescue of Children", reported NOVA TV.



The US-based Coalition for the Rescue of Children, which helps law enforcement officials from different countries to establish online pedophiles, has found nearly 100,000 computers in Russia spreading child pornography, according to BGNES.

"Over the last 365 days, we've seen more than 99,000 computers in Russia distributing child porn," said organization chairman Carly Asher Yoost

. The organization he has been running has helped investigators for more than 10 years - it provides the police in 90 countries with a technical platform that identifies individuals involved in the production of child pornography on the Internet.

"As far as I know, we do not have employees in Russia who are trained to use our program, but we would like to do that," Yoost said.