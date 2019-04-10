The Sofia Zoo is Looking for Volunteers to Keep Animals from Being Fed by Visitors

The Sofia Zoo announced on its Facebook page that it needed volunteers to keep animals from being fed by visitors. Help will be needed during the two days of the weekend, when the zoo is visited by most people.

The volunteers will provide assistance to the guards and animal wardens by monitoring visitors and making remarks to those who try to feed the animals. From the zoo say that this poses a threat to the health and even the life of the animals.

The greatest need is for volunteers in bears and meerkats. They will be needed on Saturdays and Sundays between 10.30 and 17.00, before being instructed and receiving a t-shirt and badge to distinguish themselves from visitors. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.

Candidates for volunteers can contact the zoo in Sofia by email: sofzooed@zoosofia.eu