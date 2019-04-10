The Bulgarian Government has Allocated BGN 50 Million for Nurses' Salaries

The Cabinet of Ministers has voted an additional BGN 50 million in the budget of the Ministry of Health for raising the salaries of nurses and healthcare professionals, it became known at the beginning of the regular session of the government. Starting salaries for both groups will be 950 leva, reports Dnevnik.

"This is done in order to ensure better conditions and prerequisites for ensuring equal access to medical care for the citizens in accordance with the needs of the population and the rules of good medical practice," said Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev.

According to him, the amount will increase the cost of policy on diagnostics and treatment in the budget program "Provision of medical assistance to specific groups of the population", the health minister said. He emphasized that funds would be provided as a subsidy to hospitals. "The analysis of all medical establishments shows disproportions and deviations in the mechanisms of cost-sharing, including staff costs," he said.

At the end of March, healthcare professionals went to two protests at the health ministry, demanding decent wages and working conditions. Apart from the capital, where the traffic on the Maria Luisa and Stamboliiski Boulevards was blocked for hours, at St. Nedelya Square in front of the Ministry of Health, there were protests in a number of cities in the country.

Nurses, midwives, lab technicians, rehabilitators and others demanded the same basic salary for all specialists regardless of the place of work or hospital ownership. Their request was for minimum wages for the country, 1120 leva. Among their demands were additional wages and their amounts were regulated and depending on the workload. Representatives of the protesters showed salary slips showing that their basic wages at 22-25 years of service were 550-680 leva, and their gross salaries with various supplements reached 900-1000 leva.

Two days ago, Ananiev presented a methodology for wage formation in medical institutions. The analysis shows different ratios between staff costs and total revenue - there is a strong differentiation of 41% to over 90% in individual hospitals. Apart from this, there is an inexplicable discrepancy between the share of the basic salary and that of the additional remuneration (retirement, overtime / night work, performance, etc.) in the structure of gross salary.

The current medical standards, which set requirements that do not correspond to the specifics of the medical establishments, also have a negative impact. Another factor that has a negative impact on staff costs is the arrears of many hospitals, the health ministry said.

"By introducing the methodology we will ensure the application of fair and transparent principles and rules for the remuneration of healthcare professionals", was the request of the Health Minister.