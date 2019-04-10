In February, both Bulgarian and Foreign Tourists have Decreased

In February, the number of both Bulgarian and foreign tourists staying in hotels has declined, data from the National Statistical Institute show.

The total number of overnight stays in all accommodation places registered in February was 904.1 thousand, or 3.8% less than in the same month of the previous year, with the largest decrease in overnight stays (5.4%) observed in 3-star accommodation.

The hotels with 4 and 5 stars were 73.3% of the stays of foreign citizens and 35.9% of the Bulgarians. Three-star accommodation places accounted for 20.0% of the overnight stays of foreign citizens and 33.9% for Bulgarians, while in the other accommodation places (1 and 2 stars) they were respectively 6.7% and 30.2%.

The number of people staying in the accommodation during the month decreased by 3.4% compared to the same month of 2018 and reached 376 thousand, and a decrease was registered for both the foreigners and the Bulgarian citizens, respectively by 6.8 and 1.5%. Bulgarian citizens staying in accommodation in February 2019 are 248.5 thousand and have an average of 2.1 nights. Foreign citizens are 127.5 thousand and have an average of 3.1 nights, with 74.7% of them staying in hotels with 4 and 5 stars.

Total bed occupancy is 29.8%, decreasing by 1.3 percentage points compared to February 2018. The highest is the occupancy of the beds in the hotels with 4 and 5 stars - 41.5%, followed by the accommodation with 3 stars - 29.2%, and with 1 and 2 stars - 17.4%.

Revenues from overnight stays reached 51.4 million leva, or 2.4% more than in February 2018. An increase in revenues was registered both by Bulgarian citizens - by 4.7% and by foreign citizens - by 0.5%.