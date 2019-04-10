Bulgarian Citizen Accused of Murder in Athens Denies Being Guilty

Bulgarian citizen charged with killing a Sydney-based gangster in Athens last October told a judge he was on vacation and had nothing to do with the murder, according to the Australian Sydney Morning Herald.

The 31-year-old man remains in custody after a brief interrogation by an investigating magistrate. The suspect will go to jail until the judge gathers evidence in the case in preparation for a possible trial. The suspect's lawyer, Alexandros Lykourezos, said his client had answered a few questions and dismissed the murder charge. He claims he is not to blame and has gone to Greece on vacation, that's all, said Lykurezos.

Lykurezos is one of the most famous and expensive lawyers in Greece, the newspaper notes. He took the case Monday, replacing the former lawyer of the accused Apostolos Litras.

Yannis (John) Makris, a Sydney-based businessman involved with organized crime, was murdered in his car outside his home in the Athens suburb of Glyfada on October 31st. The police believe it was a contract murder ordered by an unknown figure from the underworld.

Last Tuesday, a 31-year-old Bulgarian was arrested in Athens and accused of killing Makris. Athenian detectives say he is a professional killer who returned to Athens on April 2 for another job. The suspect lives in Bulgaria but also has Canadian citizenship and is believed to have had a tattoo business in Canada. It is alleged that the police have a witness who identified the suspect as the man who had been detected by the camcorders to shoot Makris.