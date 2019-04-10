US IT Giant Opens Second Data Center in Sofia for $ 19 Million

Equinix officially opened its second data center in Bulgaria and the event was attended by US Ambassador to Bulgaria Eric Rubin. The investment amounts to $ 19 million.

The new center, which will be named SO2, is only about one kilometer away from the first in the "Druzhba" neighborhood in Sofia. For starters, there are 350 server cabinets, and their number is expected to increase by a further 1,100.

Globally, the company has over 9,800 customers, including Coca-Cola, Mazda, Deloitte, Facebook, Dropbox, SAP, Oracle and many others. The two data centers in Sofia serve more than 100 companies for the time being, among the most popular names being VMWare and UniCredit Bulbank as well as cloud service providers, network service providers, large corporations and media companies.

The new data center will support Bulgarian companies in the process of digital business transformation, ensuring their interconnection with partners, easy switching to cloud technologies and access to new markets around the world "the company said.

"The SO2 data center will provide a secure environment for Bulgarian and international companies wishing to expand their business to Eastern Europe and the Middle East." In addition, SO2 will have a direct connection to the Bulgarian Internet Exchange BIX (Bulgarian Internet Exchange) explain from Equinix.

"We are seeing a strong demand for Equinix services in Bulgaria as companies are constantly increasing the use of information technology in their business to keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital economy." We are delighted to be able to offer a modern, local data center with global opportunities and access to 52 other national markets thanks to Platform Equinix, "Zdravko Nikolov, CEO of the company in Bulgaria, said.

Eric Rubin himself pointed out that Bulgaria is a promising market and a good starting point for entering European markets.

The company's first center opened in 2010 and invested 5 million leva. It was then owned by the 3DC company founded by Zdravko Nikolov, Stefan Stefanov and Vladislav Yankov, who are still part of the management team. In 2013, the company was bought by British Telecity, and in 2015 by Equinix.

Equinix is ​​an American multinational company based in California. It employs around 6,200 people on a global scale. In 2018, the company reported annual revenue of $ 5,072 billion, up 16 percent year-over-year. Net profit reached $ 365 million.