Dalai Lama is Admitted to Hospital

Dalai Lama was hospitalized in the Indian capital due to a lung infection, but now he feels better, said his spokesman, quoted by Associated Press.

Eighty-three-year-old spiritual leader of Tibet is admitted to treatment and is likely to spend a day or two in a hospital, spokesman Tenjin Takhla said.

The Dalai Lama arrived from Dharmsala on a medical consultation plane in the capital, Delhi, and was hospitalized yesterday.

According to the spokesperson, Dalai Lama now feels much better, but has reduced his travels over the past year to take care of his health.

The Dalai Lama usually spend several months of the year on trips around the world to preach Buddhism and draw attention to the Tibetan struggle for greater freedom in China.



"The long journeys are tiring, he is generally in good health, but takes precautions," the spokesman said.

Last week the Dalai Lama took part in a conference of lecturers and students in Delhi.