The Roof of Bulgaria's National Library is Leaking

The bad weather created problems of the National Library "St. Cyril and Methodius". The roof is leaking a few days after the beginning of its long-awaited renovation.

The rainy weather is not a good for the National Library - the roof is in a desolate state, and because of rainfall the ceiling has already been leaking in several places.

"Since I've been here, there are leaks when there is water. For years, nothing has been done on this roof, "NOVA commented Georgi Bobev, an employee in the library.

Warning signs for slippery floor are not unusual for the National Library. Years ago, it became known with the many problems that its roof created. A major overhaul was not made since the building was built 60 years ago.

"In the National Library for many years we have been under constant threat of a leakage, we have now started to solve it," said Dr. Krasimira Aleksandrova,

The large-scale renovation began days ago, and it was the cause of the building leakage along with the rain.

"It is quite obvious that for the simple reason that the repair started last week there is leakage on an open roof," said Prof. Alexandrova.

The contractor explained that such a situation can hardly be avoided.

"Unfortunately, in the case, it turned out we obviously did not succeed. The roof is revealed, which means that water can find its way in every compromised place. We took urgent measures regarding leakage, we do not expect to repeat it, "said Diana Glosova, manager of the repair company.

Luckily, the water failed to hit the book fund and there was no damage. The plan is to be completed by the end of June.