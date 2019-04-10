The Bulgarian Government Decides to Provide an Office to the World Bank in Bulgaria

The Government is expected at its regular meeting to adopt a report on the implementation of the Action Plan for 2019 with the measures stemming from Bulgaria's membership of the European Union on 31 March 2019, the press service of the Cabinet announced.

Ministers will also vote on a draft resolution approving an agreement between the Bulgarian government and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (World Bank) to provide an office of the World Bank in Bulgaria.

The Cabinet is expected to approve a Draft Contribution Agreement between the Government of Bulgaria and the European Investment Bank for the Economic Sustainability Initiative Fund.

The agenda also states that the Council of Ministers should also approve an analysis of the socio-economic development of Bulgaria 2007-2017 to define the national priorities for the period 2021-2027, a list of the policy objectives to be supported during the program period 2021-2027, and a list of programs and a leading institution for their development.