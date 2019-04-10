Bulgarian President will Lay a Wreath at the Memorial of the Martyrs in Beirut

A wreath to the Memorial of the Martyrs, where the Lebanese public honors their heroes from the struggles for independence, will be presented on Wednesday by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in Beirut on the second day of his visit to Lebanon. Last night he met with Bulgarians living and working in Lebanon, as well as Lebanese citizens who studied in Bulgaria.

More than 400 physicians and over 150 engineers studied in Bulgaria are working in Lebanon today. They have not forgotten our language and continue to call our country a second homeland in which they want to be able to return more easily. One of the obstacles is the lack of direct airline.



According to Lebanon, registered Bulgarian citizens in the country are 168. According to unofficial information there are between 300 and 400 Bulgarians, most of whom are spouses of Lebanese citizens and their children. At the beginning of 2011, a Bulgarian Sunday School St. Cyril and Methodius was opened in Beirut. There Bulgarian children of mixed marriages are predominantly taught. Its activity has been interrupted several times until 2018 when a Bulgarian Sunday School "Ivan Vazov" was established under the national program "Native language and culture abroad". The school has 25 children.



Since the beginning of the school year, the Bulgarian Sunday School "Ivan Vazov" has gradually gained prominence among the Bulgarian community in Lebanon, as Lebanese citizens are also interested in studying Bulgarian language.

President Radev will depart later today to Qatar, where he will make an official visit at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Al-Thani.