BSMEPA will Contribute to the Activation of Bulgarian-British Business Relations

Dr. Boyko Takov, Executive Director of BSMEPA, held a working meeting with Mr. Omurtag Petkov, Chairman of the Bulgarian-British Business Association (BBBA). The meeting was also attended by Mrs. Desislava Miteva, Executive Director of BBBA. During the meeting, a deepening of the partnership between the two organizations, through realization of joint events and activities, was discussed.

The beginning of the active cooperation between BSMEPA and BBBA started by signing a Memorandum of Understanding. The Memorandum provides for Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency and the Bulgarian-British Business Association a partnership in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises development, providing real opportunities for expanding business contacts between enterprises from the Republic of Bulgaria and the UK. The two sides are committed to exchanging business-related information, investment opportunities, policies and measures taken by each of the governments to promote the internationalization of small and medium-sized enterprises.

During the meeting, new initiative of BBBA, named Go Global, was presented. Its purpose is to provide information to Bulgarian companies on how to successfully export abroad. The initiative of the Ministry of Economy and BSMEPA to set up an export incubator, together with Sofia Tech Park, Association of Business Clusters, Bulgarian Export Insurance Agency and University of finance, business and entrepreneurship, was also discussed. Dr. Takov informed that the export incubator should be officially announced at the beginning of May this year. Within the business incubator, similar events will take place – such as the one organized by BBBA – Go Global.

During the meeting the opportunities for organizing joint events for promotion of enterprises within the framework of the new projects for internationalization of BSMEPA and mainly focused on the ICT sector, production of automotive parts, financial sector, etc. were also discussed.