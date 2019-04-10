40 Years Since the Flight of the First Bulgarian Cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov

The 40th anniversary of the flight of the first Bulgarian cosmonaut, Georgi Ivanov, is the occasion that will gather in Sofia the first cosmonauts from five European countries. The special anniversary is the occasion of the Institute of Space Studies and Technologies and the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences to organize a series of events dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the Academy, announced the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

Five cosmonauts from the international program "Intercosmos" - Pavel Vinogradov (Russia), Vladimir Remek (Czech Republic), Miroslav Hermaschievsky (Poland), Bertalan Farkas (Hungary), Ivan Bela (Slovakia), and Tatyana Egorova, cosmonaut's wife Boris Egorov, arrive in Bulgaria for the celebrations for the 40th anniversary of Georgi Ivanov's flight. With this flight, Bulgaria became the sixth country in the world with a cosmonaut.

The press conference of the Bulgarian cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov and the cosmonauts guests is today at 9.30 am in the Ivan E. Geshov Hall of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. Prof. Rumen Nedkov, Director of IKIT-BAS, Cosmonaut Alexander Alexandrov, Krassimir Stoyanov and scientists from the Institute of Space Research and Technology, will also attend the event.

Photo exhibition with footage from Georgi Ivanov's training and flight will open at 10.15 am in the lobby of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. A postage stamp specifically for this case will be validated.

At 11.00, the solemn session and the celebration of honorary anniversaries will begin.

