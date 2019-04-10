Bulgarian NRA Officials Crackdown on illegal Companies Transporting People Abroad

Midnight operation by the National Revenue Agency on illegal transport abroad. NRA inspectors checked out minibuses from Kardzhali to Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. They all carry illegal passengers.

In just an hour between 4:00 AM and 5:00 AM at least 5 minibuses took off this morning.

NRA officials compiled protocols, but virtually failed to impose sanctions, since the payment itself is on arrival. The amount is about 100-120 euros, NOVA informs.

Minibuses do not leave the official station, but from a nearby gas station. According to unofficial information, the illegal shipment takes place every Wednesday and Saturday. Most travelers prefer these illegal companies because they travel cheaper.

"In a preliminary conversation, one person declares that this transport is payable upon arrival in the country. Accordingly, in Belgium, the boy we contacted said he paid 100 euros, "a NRA official said.

Minutes later, the boy was no longer a traveler in an illegal carriage, but a friend of the driver. The driver admits that he travels almost every week. But says he never took money for the ride from his friends, even for the fuel. The passengers are in solidarity with the driver.

"It has indeed been established that there is an unregulated transport to Western Europe. The NRA initiated inspections of 172 persons for whom we have information that they regularly leave the country. Probably the owners of the vans are the owners of a bus park. There will also be a check to see if their income corresponds to what they own, "said Bojana Ilieva, the NRA chief expert.