IMF Lifts Bulgaria's 2019 GDP Growth Forecast to 3.3%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that it expects the Bulgarian economy to grow by a real 3.3% in 2019, up from its October 2018 projection for 3.1% growth, reports SeeNews.

Bulgaria's gross domestic product is then expected to rise by a real 3.0% in 2020, the IMF said in the latest edition of its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report.

Annual average consumer price inflation is seen slightly slowing down from 2.6% last year to 2.4% in 2019, and 2.3% in 2020.

Unemployment is expected to edge down from 5.2% in 2018 to 5.0% this year and in 2020.

Bulgaria’s current account balance calculated as percentage of GDP is projected to fall steadily, but remain positive. The country ended 2018 with a current account surplus of 3.9%, and is expected to post surplus of 1.9% and 1.3% in 2019 and 2020, respectively.