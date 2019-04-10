IMF Lifts Bulgaria's 2019 GDP Growth Forecast to 3.3%

Business » FINANCE | April 10, 2019, Wednesday // 09:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: IMF Lifts Bulgaria's 2019 GDP Growth Forecast to 3.3%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that it expects the Bulgarian economy to grow by a real 3.3% in 2019, up from its October 2018 projection for 3.1% growth, reports SeeNews

Bulgaria's gross domestic product is then expected to rise by a real 3.0% in 2020, the IMF said in the latest edition of its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report.

Annual average consumer price inflation is seen slightly slowing down from 2.6% last year to 2.4% in 2019, and 2.3% in 2020.

Unemployment is expected to edge down from 5.2% in 2018 to 5.0% this year and in 2020.

Bulgaria’s current account balance calculated as percentage of GDP is projected to fall steadily, but remain positive. The country ended 2018 with a current account surplus of 3.9%, and is expected to post surplus of 1.9% and 1.3% in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria