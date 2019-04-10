Mostly Cloudy Today, Heavy Rain in Southern and Eastern Bulgaria

It will be mostly cloudy today, with short periods of cloud breaking and decreasing across western Bulgaria. It will rain in many places in southern and eastern Bulgaria, heavily in isolated areas in this part of the country, while to the northwest the rain will be lighter and only in some places. There will be north-northeast wind, mostly light. Maximum temperatures expected between 14°C and 19°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.

The Black Sea coast will also see mostly cloudy weather with rain, light east wind and highs from 12°C to15°C.