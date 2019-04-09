Bulgaria Has Chosen the Way For Rapid Fulfillment of the Criteria and Joining the Euro Zone as Soon as Possible, Ekaterina Zaharieva

,,Bulgaria has chosen the way for rapid fulfillment of the criteria and accession to the euro area as soon as possible.'' Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said at a discussion on Bulgaria's accession to the euro area.

The discussion is part of the fourth meeting of the Bulgarian Business Leaders Forum with ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions in Bulgaria.



Minister Zaharieva pointed out that the government's plans in this direction are being implemented at the foreseen pace and awaits a response from the EC to the so-called "Euro-zone waiting room" (ERM-II) at the end of July.

She thanked the Bulgarian business for the support and for the desire to join the eurozone more quickly, and adopt the euro.



Ekaterina Zaharieva quotes data suggesting that EU confidence is generally high.

"The trust of Bulgarian citizens in the EU is 9 points higher than the average for Europe - 53 per cent, and the confidence in the euro of the citizens who are members of the eurozone is 74 per cent." Two-thirds of the citizens say that the euro is worthwhile for the EU, and 67 per cent think it is useful for the country they live in, "Zaharieva said, pointing out that the European currency is obviously much more trustworthy than the European institutions.



According to the survey for Bulgarian citizens, the biggest contribution from membership is the feeling that they are part of a strong and solidarity alliance.

"At the same time, they do not want Europe and the institutions to put barriers between countries, they do not want the so-called ,,Multi-Speed'' Europe".



