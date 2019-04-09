Rosen Plevneliev: We Are Waiting For Decisive Elections That Will Shape the Future of the EU

,,We are waiting for decisive elections that will shape the future of the EU and its global role, said the president / 2012-2017 / Rosen Plevneliev at the conference "The Threat of External Interference: Elections to the European Parliament 2019".



The discussion was organized in Sofia by the European Council on Foreign Policy, together with the EC Representation in Bulgaria and the EP Bureau in Bulgaria.



The conference looks at and analyzes the risk of external interference in the European Parliament elections, focusing on campaign change strategies in the campaign as well as on the security of the election process.



According to Plevneliev, we have unfortunately seen enough examples of electoral manipulations both inside Bulgaria and globally.



He said he had witnessed at least two electoral manipulations he called dramatic and drastic in Bulgaria during his term. Plevneliev pointed to the "Kostinbrod" case, which he described as an abusive election manipulation.



,,Almost all extremist left-wing and right-wing formations, all populist formations in the EU in one way or another are related to Russia's efforts to destabilize the Union'', Plevneliev said, stressing that the EU is a unique project on the planet, heavy weight in certain directions.



He believes that the enormous pressure that all populists in the EU will exert on the Union by questioning core values ​​will lead to reform. Plevneliev is not a supporter of "United States of Europe", but has always believed in a strong Union of Strong National States.



According to Deputy Foreign Minister Yurи Sterk, the main threat is to attack the democratic identity of our countries, which is being questioned and thus erodes democratic legitimacy and forms of government in Europe and the EU as a whole.

,,The upcoming EP elections will be a critical test of how much the EU and the Member States and their societies have resistance to the challenge'', said Sterk.

According to him, Bulgaria as well as the other member states will not be an exception and will even be significantly affected by an increased impact during the election campaign and the election process itself.

,,In this respect, our institutions are giving us a full light on the challenges, "said Sterk.





