The US Ranks Among Bulgaria's Top 20 Trading Partners

"The United States has consistently ranked among Bulgaria's top 20 trading partners, and in the last decade there have been a number of positive developments in our bilateral trade, the exchange of commodities has quickly regained the pre-crisis levels of 2008-2009." This was said by Emil Karanikolov, Minister of Economy at the opening of the conference "Explore USA", dedicated to the opportunities for the Bulgarian companies to expand their business in the USA, the Ministry of Economy has announced.



Within the forum, Minister Karanikolov pointed out that the level of mutual trade reached USD 561 million in 2018, well above the record level so far in 2012. In his words, for the good result, there is an important role and sustained growth, which for the past year was over 22 percent.



The Minister of Economy pointed out that the American market is among the main export destinations for the realization of Bulgarian products from the high-tech spectrum.

Emil Karanikolov has assured that the Bulgarian government and the Ministry of Economy will continue to focus on the further expansion of trade and investment relations with the US as our strategic partner in the focus of its foreign policy.